Hainesville to celebrate 175 years

HAINESVILLE – The village of Hainesville is having a 175th anniversary celebration from 4 to 9 p.m. Sept. 17 at Union Square Park, 100 N. Haines Road.

The celebration will include a performance by Kicked Outta Choir, an ’80s band, as well as food trucks, beverages, a bounce house, face painting, a magician, rope making and other activities for kids.

Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or a blanket.

Rots Hots Savory Truck, 15 Lakes Butcher Bistro Savory Truck, With a Cherry on Top Dessert Truck and Crazee Ice Dessert Truck will be among the food trucks at the event.