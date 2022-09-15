September 15, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsBearsBet Chicago SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesLocal EventsBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles

Hainesville to celebrate 175 years

Celebration at Union Square Park to include live music, food trucks, activities for the kids

By Shaw Local News Network

HAINESVILLE – The village of Hainesville is having a 175th anniversary celebration from 4 to 9 p.m. Sept. 17 at Union Square Park, 100 N. Haines Road.

The celebration will include a performance by Kicked Outta Choir, an ’80s band, as well as food trucks, beverages, a bounce house, face painting, a magician, rope making and other activities for kids.

Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or a blanket.

Rots Hots Savory Truck, 15 Lakes Butcher Bistro Savory Truck, With a Cherry on Top Dessert Truck and Crazee Ice Dessert Truck will be among the food trucks at the event.