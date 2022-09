GRAYSLAKE – The annual Grayslake Craft Beer Festival will take place Sept. 17 in downtown Grayslake.

There will be more than 250 beers from more than 80 breweries. Since the event’s inception, attendance and the number of breweries have doubled.

Proceeds from the event benefit the scholarship funds of the Grayslake Chamber of Commerce and the Exchange Club of Grayslake.

To buy tickets or for more information, visit www.grayslakebeerfest.com.