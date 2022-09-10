Library to host ribbon-cutting, meet-and-greet event

GRAYSLAKE -- The Grayslake Area Public Library District and Performance Services Inc. invites the community to a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a meet & greet event with new Executive Director Tim Longo on Sept. 14.

The ceremony will be from 1 to 1:30 p.m., with the reception immediately following from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Weather permitting, the event will be held outdoors and moved indoors if necessary.

Performance Services Inc. was selected in 2020 to complete the capital improvement project, which included the installation of 282 Solar PV panels, providing at least 20% of the library’s electrical needs, 14 new high-efficiency rooftop HVAC units, and a new roof on the 1996 constructed building.

The project is expected to generate $17,475 annually in guaranteed energy savings over the next 15 years.

“Performance Services Inc. appeared on our radar based on their previous work installing solar panels for school Districts 46 and 127,” Executive Director Tim Longo said in a news release. “Conversations about serious capital improvements began in the summer of 2020, and the idea of including a solar panel installation as part of a multifaceted capital improvement project was born. Installing a new roof and over 200 solar panels at pretty much the same time turned out to be a much easier process than expected!

“Performance Services Inc. made safety and project status updates top priorities throughout the process,” Longo continued. “Grayslake Area Public Library is proud to be among the growing number of public institutions in Grayslake to make a serious commitment toward renewable energy infrastructure.”

Longo began his role as the new executive director on July 6, 2022.

Longo has over 10 years of library leadership, financial management and strategic planning experience in public libraries. Most recently, as the head of access services for the Evanston Public Library and preceding that as assistant director of technical services at the Lisle Library District.

Longo holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago and a master’s in Library and Information Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign.

“I believe libraries are vibrant community centers that foster lifelong learning, spark curiosity, and bring people together,” Longo said. “I’m honored to be joining an institution that prides itself on providing the kind of welcoming space, diverse programs, excellent collections, and up-to-date technology that help make the Grayslake Area such a vibrant community and great place to live.”

For more information about this event or the Grayslake Area Public Library, go to www.grayslake.info, follow the library on Facebook @GrayslakeLibrary and Instagram @grayslakelibrary or call 847-223-5313.