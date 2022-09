WAUCONDA -- The Saturday of Labor Day weekend brought the 23rd annual Street Dance hosted by the Wauconda Area Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by the Village of Wauconda.

Main Street was closed from 5 to 11 p.m. and was filled with residents enjoying live bands while gathering groceries for the Wauconda/Island Lake Food Pantry.

The headliner this year was Kevin Purcell & The Nightburners.