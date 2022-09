VOLO – A multi-chamber networking event is planned from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Volo Museum, 27582 Volo Village Road.

The event will include a ribbon-cutting for the museum’s new Modern Muscle Division.

Crystal Lake, Lake County, McHenry, Chain O’Lakes and Wauconda chamber members are welcome to attend.

The event will include prizes and raffles, food and drinks and live music.