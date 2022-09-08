Gurnee Park District to host movie night

GURNEE – On Sept. 9, the Gurnee Park District will present “Encanto.”

Bring your family to enjoy a free movie night at Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave.

At 7:30 p.m., the Bill Cook Magic Show will combine music with mind-blowing magic. At 8:30 p.m., the outdoor movie begins. “Encanto,” an animated musical, is set in Colombia and tells the story of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals.

Guests are encouraged to bring dinner or snacks, beverages, blankets or chairs. The event will be outdoors; guests are asked to dress accordingly. Park bathrooms will be available for guests.

Free parking is near the Viking Park Bandshell, Viking Park Maintenance Facility and Viking Park softball fields. Parking also is available across the street at Viking Park Middle School.

Check the Rainout Line for inclement weather updates.

The event is sponsored by NorthShore University HealthSystem.