Self-Care Isn’t Selfish Expo to take place Sept. 17

ROUND LAKE BEACH – The second annual Self-Care isn’t Selfish Women’s Health and Wellness Expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Round Lake Beach Civic and Cultural Center.

The theme is “Mind, Body and Business.” The event will include celebrity performances, an exhibitor marketplace, self-care workshops and more.

Appearing at the event will be Jershika Maple and Makenzie Thomas from “The Voice,” poet Sharon Epps and CC & Styles.

Doors open at 9:15 a.m. at the civic center, 2007 N. Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach.

Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door.

For information, contact angela@thessisgroup.com, call 224-552-0551 or visit ssisexpo.com.