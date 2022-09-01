NMAS to host walking tours of Naval Station Great Lakes

GREAT LAKES – Have you ever wanted to peek behind the fence at the historic Naval Station Great Lakes? Now is your chance.

The National Museum of the American Sailor will be hosting walking tours of the historic military base at 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

The outdoor walking tour explores the historic base and explains how Great Lakes has evolved over the past century. Each tour is about a 1.5-mile walk.

The event is free. Registration is required. To learn more and register for the event, visit www.history.navy.mil/nmas.

Through its collections, exhibits and educational programming, the National Museum of the American Sailor celebrates and helps people discover the heritage of the U.S. Navy enlisted sailor.

The museum is located at 2531 Sheridan Road at Naval Station Great Lakes in Great Lakes.

The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday (closed on federal holidays). Admission is free. For more information, visit www.history.navy.mil/nmas.