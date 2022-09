LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon Sept. 13 at Lambs Farm restaurant in Libertyville, located at the junction of Route 176 and Interstate 94.

The cost is $16 a person for the luncheon. The get-together begins at 11:30 a.m.

Guests will be candidates or representatives of candidates who are running for office in Lake County.

All retired educators are welcome to attend. No reservations are necessary.