Gurnee Park District welcomes performing arts coordinator

GURNEE – Amelia Faulstick started her dance career as a young child at Galina Dance Studio in Des Plaines.

Her newest role is the Gurnee Park District’s performing arts coordinator. Faulstick’s first day with the Gurnee Park District was Aug. 29.

In high school and college, Faulstick continued to practice, perform and provide opportunities for others to learn. While attending South Illinois University, Faulstick joined their dance company. In addition, she worked at Southern Illinois Gymnastics Academy, founding their collaborative dance program that continues today.

Faulstick completed her bachelor’s degree at Columbia College in Chicago, majoring in performing arts management with an emphasis in dance. At Columbia, she studied and learned from master teachers and performers. Outside of the classroom, Faulstick continued her dance education by performing with Chicago-based companies Joel Hall, Gus Giordando, Hubbard Street and Ruth Page.

After graduation, Faulstick became the dance director for Maine South High School in Park Ridge. Faulstick, who has been at Maine South for 18 years, mentors students through the choreographic process while producing and directing large dance productions.

She also is a member of the Illinois High School Dance Festival committee. The committee hosts a one-day dance festival, embracing all styles of dance in the Chicago area. This season’s festival will be hosted by Riverside Brookfield High School on Oct. 22.

Faulstick also is entering her second season as the head coach for Carmel Catholic High School’s competitive dance team.