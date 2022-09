GURNEE – The Grandwood Park Park District will host its Fall Fest from 4 to 11 p.m. Sept. 10 at Hutchins Athletic Field, 36753 N. Hutchins Road, Gurnee.

The event will include beer, wine, live music, food trucks, a bonfire, games, fireworks and more.

For information, visit https://www.grandwoodpark.net/fall-fest-2022-3/