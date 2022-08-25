Zen Blues and Visual Ponderings at the Blue Moon Gallery

GRAYSLAKE – The Blue Moon Gallery welcomes world traveler, naturalist and fine artist Colleen Steenhagen from Kenosha, Wisconsin, in a new exhibition titled “Zen Blues and Visual Ponderings.”

The exhibition features ethereal mixed media cyanotypes.

Patrons can see the new artwork at an opening reception at the gallery from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 27.

Steenhagen’s exhibition is built upon cyanotypes created from found materials and negatives. With her long history of photographic practice, she was drawn to the cyanotype process of developing images with the use of the sun in her own backyard instead of in a darkroom within the confines of a building.

As a mixed media artist, Steenhagen used the cyanotypes as the initial layer in a multi-stepped experience of discovery. Each piece developed on its own as she was intuitively guided to combine imagery, pencil, pastels, paint, fabric, stitch and wax. Bit by bit, she cropped, rotated, outlined and added colors and textures to build up each piece in the new collection of unique works on view through Oct. 9.

“I am hopeful that, as with me, this work may elicit an emotion or stir up a vague memory or two of places or moments inspired by mystery and knowing,” Steenhagen said in a news release.

Steenhagen earned a bachelor’s degree in sculpture, photography and printmaking from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. One of her sculptures, a movable, metal flower “Blossom” is on permanent display on the grounds of UW-Parkside in Kenosha.

Steenhagen is a world traveler who calls Kenosha her home base. Her worldwide travels include India, Thailand, Nepal and Guatemala.

Her exhibition at the Blue Moon includes more than 20 pieces of fine art plus a selection of her popular spirit sticks and story stones.

During the opening reception, Evanston fine artist Amy Woodbury will be showing a series of paintings in a special one-night-only outdoor pop-up exhibit. Working in acrylic or mixed media, Woodbury paints and draws fantasy figures, abstract expanses of water or land and portraits of imagined women. Woodbury is a former modern dancer and choreographer, and movement, intuition, color, shape, randomness and restlessness motivate her artwork, which is characterized by a vibrant kineticism coupled with multi-layered textures and unique color palettes.

Last month’s guest artists Scott Jay Marr and Dean Habegger continue their exhibitions at the gallery. Marr is showcasing a series of butterfly paintings in “The Flight of the Butterflies” and Habegger’s exhibition features modern contemporary still life paintings and assemblages. Both exhibits are on view through Sept. 11.

The 2022 Blue Moon Collective Artists – Tony Armendariz, Mike Bellefeuille, Leisa Corbett, Juli Janovicz and John Kirkpatrick Jr. – are exhibiting new works in a variety of genres including contemporary realist watercolors, repurposed metal art, acrylic photo collages, watercolor florals and acrylic figurative expressionism. The collective artists show year-round at the gallery and are award-winning artists in their respective mediums.

“It’s going to be a great night of fine art, live music, delicious food and socialization – things we all need right now. We continue to be honored and proud to share exciting original art with our community,” gallery director Kendra Kett said. “Supreme Fries of Zion will be offering our guests some terrific snacks from their popular food truck. The reception is free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome!”

The gallery is located at 18620 Belvidere Road in Grayslake on Route 120 just east of Route 45.

For more information, visit the gallery’s website at thebluemoongallery.com or call Kett at 224-388-7948.