Happy-go-lucky dog ready for fun with family

GRAYSLAKE – Nola says, “Happy energy in action. Come watch me. Or better yet, spend some time with me. I love toys and fetching them. I give them up easily so you can throw them again. Otherwise, where is the fun, right?

“I always smile and am ready to have fun with people. We can play, we can go for a walk, or we can just chill in the shade. So don’t wait too long to meet me!”

Nola is about a year old. She is spayed, up to date on shots, tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.