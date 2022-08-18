Rambunctious kitten ready to entertain forever family

GRAYSLAKE – Gary says, “I heard someone asking if I was a monkey. How funny is that?

“Yes, I know I am a boisterous kitten, climbing up and hanging from cat trees. I am just having way too much fun. There is no stopping me. I love heights, I love climbing, I love all my roomies. I am guaranteed to entertain you if you are looking for an active kitten that loves climbing up on things.

“I definitely need a feline playmate and they make it easy for you since the second adoption fee is 50% off. The only difficulty may be to decide who to adopt as a playmate for me!”

Gary is about 4 months old, neutered, up to date on shots, tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt