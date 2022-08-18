PM&L to host auditions for ‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner’

ANTIOCH – PM&L Theatre and director Mark Audrain are seeking actors for the production of “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” by Todd Kreidler, based on the screenplay by William Rose.

Auditioners must have completed their online audition form and reserved an audition slot before arrival. Auditions will be Aug. 22 and Aug. 23 at PM&L Theatre, 877 Main St. in Antioch.

Callbacks, if necessary, will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 24.

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” will open Oct. 14 and will run for three weekends until Oct. 30.