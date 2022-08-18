Hawthorn Mall to host farm-themed performance

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn Mall invites families to enjoy Miss Jamie’s Farm Music Show, a farm-themed interactive musical event for children ages 2 to 8.

The special concert will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 20.

Children will take part in a high-energy interactive musical play with farm animal puppets. Kids can sing along, dance and participate in trivia about farm animals and farm foods.

After the show, snacks and a farm-themed craft will be provided.

Attendees must be a Hawthorn Mall Saplings Kids Club member to attend the event. Joining the kids club is free and easy. By registering to attend the event, children also will be registered as a Saplings Kids Club member. The event costs $3 a child. Proceeds will help Hawthorn Community Consolidated School District 73 purchase school supplies.

Space is limited. Registration is required at http://ow.ly/f3U230skw3t.