Antioch Police make arrest in child sexual abuse investigation

ANTIOCH – A 47-year-old former resident has been charged in connection with the sexual abuse of children, according to the Antioch Police Department.

Jose Mondragon was arrested Aug. 10 after an investigation into allegations of abuse of multiple children, according to the release.

Mondragon was tracked down to a campsite in the Zion area and taken into custody by Antioch Police detectives. He was subsequently taken to the Lake County Jail.

He was charged with five counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison and fines of up to $25,000. He also was charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, a Class 2 felony punishable by three to seven years in prison and fines of up to $25,000. Bond was set at $1 million, according to the release.

Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow said his department has zero tolerance for crimes committed against children.

“Any crime against a child will be vigorously pursued and the offender relentlessly sought until found and behind bars,” Guttschow said in the release. “Our detectives did a great job.”