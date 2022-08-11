Sparrow’s Nest thrift stores seek volunteer workers

MUNDELEIN – Sparrow’s Nest Thrift Stores in McHenry, Woodstock, Cary, Palatine, Mundelein and Third Lake, along with the Community Thread’s Thrift Store in Arlington Heights, need volunteers.

Each store is owned and operated by Home of the Sparrow. Store proceeds support Home of the Sparrow’s mission to provide hope, opportunity and support to empower homeless women and children as they journey from homelessness to self-sufficiency.

Thrift stores depend on volunteers. It takes 30 to 50 volunteers, high school age and older, to operate each store. Volunteers help with tasks such as accepting, sorting, cleaning, pricing and displaying donated merchandise. Volunteers also are needed in specialized areas such as cashiering, floral arrangement, window dressing and store design.

If you are interested in volunteering, contact Rebecca Stiemke at rstiemke@HOSparrow.org or call 815-345-9160.