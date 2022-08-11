Schneider invites elementary students to participate in reading program

LINCOLNSHIRE – U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Deerfield, announced the launch of the sixth annual “Brad’s Bookworms,” a program to encourage reading and learning for K-5 age students and their families.

In past years, hundreds of students across the 10th District have participated with help from their teachers, families and local community.

“Reading books opens new worlds, no matter your age,” Schneider said in a news release. “The Brad’s Bookworms program encourages young readers to explore new books and discover new worlds while also bringing the community together to help their students reach their reading goals. Every year, I look forward to sharing my love of reading with the students and their families.”

Students participating in the program are asked to read 10 books with help from parents, grandparents, older siblings or other family members by Dec. 12. Those who meet the goal of 10 books will be invited with their families to a recognition ceremony with Schneider in early 2023 to celebrate their achievements.

Students also are invited to take part in a contest to design a bookmark. Copies of the winning bookmark will be distributed to all children who complete the reading goal.

More information about the Brad’s Bookworms program, including the completion form, bookmark contest template, and parent permission slip, is available on Schneider’s website, schneider.house.gov.

Those with questions about participating are encouraged to call the Lincolnshire office at 847-383-4870 or email sarah.duby@mail.house.gov.