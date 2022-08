VOLO – A multi-chamber mixer and ribbon-cutting will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Volo Museum, 27582 Volo Village Road.

The event is hosted by the museum and the Chain O’ Lakes Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber members from Lake County, McHenry, Crystal Lake and Wauconda are welcome.

Admission is free and the event includes raffles, a champagne fountain, food and drink and ice cream and treats for purchase. Attendees are invited to ride the 1928 hand-carved carousel.