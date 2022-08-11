Back to School Fun Day event planned in Zion

ZION – For the second year, the Black’s Academy of Excellence will host its free Back to School Fun Day for children throughout Lake County.

With support from community businesses and organizations, the event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 14.

The event will provide community youth with an opportunity to enjoy free food and music with a performance by Grupo Folklorico and receive a backpack and other free items and school materials donated by participating sponsors.

“This is the second year that we are hosting this free event,” said Juanita Black, who is president and founder of the academy and also known for her company, C&J’s Catering, that she runs with her husband, Charles. “Last year we had such a great turnout that we invited more community businesses and organizations to join us in making this a successful event for the young children in our community.”

The event will take place at Black’s Academy, 43055 N. Delany Road in Zion.

The Black’s Academy of Excellence provides a holistic approach to introducing at-risk young adults to the fields of sustainable agriculture, creative activities, introduction to hospitality, horticulture, first aid/CPR training and child development.

Training and educational classes are focused on helping young adults ages 13 to 21 become self-sufficient, employable and/or become entrepreneurs. The overarching plan of the academy is to continue working with young adults to help them obtain information and develop best practices to enhance the success of the organization and its support to community youth.

Community participants supporting this year’s Back to School Fun Day include the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Newport Fire District, Zion Park District, Zion Public Library, Stereo Plus Waukegan, Richard’s Excavating, Piggly Wiggly, Salem Foods, Rust-oleum Pleasant Prairie, Don’s Automotive, Lee’s Daycare and Yvette Ewing.

For information, call Juanita Black 847-338-7739 or visit blacksacademyofexcellence.org.