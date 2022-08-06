Johnson highlights tax holiday on school supplies

WAUKEGAN – Illinois has instituted a 10-day tax holiday on school supplies, and working families and teachers can expect to have reduced shopping costs ahead of the upcoming school year, state Sen. Adriane Johnson announced.

“To offer support to our working parents, guardians and teachers in Illinois, lowering the tax rate on school supplies removes a burden when preparing for the academic year,” said Johnson, D-Buffalo Grove. “Instituting a tax holiday will help relieve Illinois families and educators of some financial costs in order to ensure students are prepared for the upcoming school year.”

The law lowers the state tax rate on school supplies and eligible clothes and footwear from 6.25% down to 1.25% for 10 days from Aug. 5 to Aug. 14.

“I encourage residents to look primarily at locally owned businesses when deciding where to shop in our communities,” Johnson said.

Public Act 102-0700 took effect with the governor’s signature on April 19 and was fully implemented with the Fiscal Year 2023 state budget on July 1.