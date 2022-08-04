Restaurant at Illinois Beach opens

ZION – Nolan’s restaurant at the Illinois Beach Hotel officially opened July 5.

Nolan’s offers a full menu for lunch and dinner.

The dinner menu features locally sourced products and includes Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds, Nolan’s signature cranberry kale salad, salmon, Chicago Stockyard ribeye, Michigan whitefish pomodoro, pastas, chops and more. The lunch menu features burgers, a Wisconsin brat, Nolan’s famous fish tacos, salads and sandwiches. Menus can be found at www.illinoisbeachhotel.com.

Breakfast is expected to be added in a few weeks.

Reservations can be made by calling 224-259-2600. Walk-ins are welcome. Lunch and dinner are being served from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily indoors or out on the patio overlooking the lake.

“We are thrilled about the opportunity to reopen the Illinois Beach Hotel and its new restaurant Nolan’s,” said Amy Trimble, vice president of marketing. “Our desire is to support and enhance the community by bringing back events such as Sunday and holiday brunches, as well as offering a few new and interesting dining and entertainment concepts. We want folks to know our hospitality extends beyond just our out-of-town guests and that we are grateful to be able to serve the local community as a whole.”

The Illinois Beach Hotel, as well as Starved Rock Lodge and White Pines Lodge, are properties of ExplorUS (previously Ortega National Parks). ExplorUS is a hospitality management company with more than 50 properties across the U.S. If you are interested in working for the Illinois Beach Hotel or another property within the ExplorUS family, visit www.goExplorUs.com.

Visit illinoisbeachhotel.com for updated information, menus and hours.