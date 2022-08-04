Playful kitten hopes not to have to go it alone

GRAYSLAKE – Morris says, “The bonus of being together with another kitten is there is always someone to play with or someone to nap with – we are generally on the same schedule. Being by myself would be way too sad. If you want me to be happy, I hope that you already have a playful cat at home or what would make me even happier is if you would adopt me with one of my roommates from PetSmart.

Don’t forget the second adoption fee is 50% off for the Double the Love, Double the Fun event and having a friend will make me truly happy.”

Morris is about 4 months old, neutered, up to date on shots, tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

Morris is at the PetSmart in Kildeer (corner of Route 12 and Quentin Road). Meetings and adoptions are by appointment only. You can complete an application online at http://www.saveapetil.org/adopt.