Deer Park Center to host annual jazz and wine event

DEER PARK – The Deer Park Jazz & Wine Festival, sponsored by Fidelity Investments Deer Park, will take place from 1 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Deer Park Town Center.

The music kicks off at 1:15 p.m. with Luciano Antonio taking the audience on a tour of his home country Brazil with Brazilian music, originals and classic jazz standards. He will be followed by performances by Paul Marinaro and the Victor Garcia Organ Quintet.

The event is headlined by James Sanders & Conjunto, who will celebrate the release of their critically acclaimed “Evidencia,” on Amadeo Records. Combining salsa, samba, Afro-Latin and Cuban rhythms, James Sanders & Conjunto has performed at the Chicago Jazz Festival, the Chicago Latin Jazz Festival, Logan Center for the Performing Arts, Chicago Summer Dance, Chicago Cultural Center and many other festivals and venues.

The festival is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs because seating is limited. A curated selection of fine wines and craft beers will be available for purchase for cash only. Outside alcoholic beverages, coolers and food are not permitted in the shopping center. Attendees are encouraged to order takeout from restaurants at Deer Park Town Center to enjoy at the event.