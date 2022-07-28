Joseph Guin recognized as one of Northwestern Mutual’s top financial advisers for the 17th year

VERNON HILLS – Vernon Hills Northwestern Mutual wealth management adviser Joseph Guin, co-founder of the Compass Financial Group, again has achieved Forum, an elite award presented by the Fortune 100 company.

Only the top 1% of the company’s financial advisers across the country receive this prestigious recognition.

Guin has achieved Forum 17 times over his 21 years as an adviser, reflecting his dedication to providing his clients with continuity in financial planning for future generations.

“We are proud of the work we get to do and the impact we have helping clients confidently navigate their financial futures,” Guin said in a news release.

This year, Guin partnered with his longtime friend and business collaborator, Tim Hender, nearly doubling the firm’s capacity to advise high-net-worth individuals, families and businesses across the country. Their firm focuses on guiding discerning clients with sophisticated financial planning strategies to address generational wealth needs.