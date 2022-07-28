Gurnee lifeguards take top honors at Guard Games

GURNEE – The Illinois Park and Recreation Association held its annual Guard Games for Park and Recreation Agency lifeguards on July 15 at Hunt Club Aquatic Center, 900 Hunt Club Road.

Despite intermittent rain showers, the Gurnee Park District lifeguard teams reigned supreme, finishing in first and third place.

“I am so proud of our guards. Their hard work and passion for this profession truly shined today,” aquatics manager Diane DeLorenzo said in a news release.

Eight park districts were in attendance for the games and each district had two teams.

The teams competed in eight events that included tests of strength, speed, rescue skills, endurance and teamwork.

“We were extremely honored to host the lifeguard games this year. The event is always a great way to showcase each district’s dedication to keeping their communities safe while also having fun,” DeLorenzo said.

The Oak Park Park District took second place. The Spirit Award went to the Schaumburg Park District.