Wine & Dine for Animal Education and Rescue planned July 30

LIBERTYVILLE – Animal Education and Rescue is hosting a Wine & Dine Summer Fundraiser from 4 to 8 p.m. July 30 at Old School Forest Preserve in Libertyville.

The event includes a vegetarian/vegan catered meal, raffle baskets and fellowship with animal lovers. Proceeds benefit AEAR, a foster-based rescue for homeless pets including dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, guinea pigs and other domestic animals who are waiting for their forever families.

Old School Forest Preserve is at 78285 N. Saint Mary’s Road in Libertyville. The event will be in Shelter D. The $40 cost includes the meal.

Funds raised will help animals such as CJ, a 1-year-old male beagle mix who is looking for an active home, and Toby, a 6-year-old male tabby cat who wants to shower his new family with purrs and gentle head butts.

AEAR is a foster-based humane society serving Lake County and surrounding areas. To learn about the organization or view adoptable pets, visit aear.org.