Save-A-Pet plans end-of-summer Beatles tribute concert

GRAYSLAKE – Save-A-Pet, a no-kill animal rescue and adoption center, is hosting a concert fundraiser featuring the Backdated Band with Jay Goeppner.

The family-friendly event will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 13 at Durty Nellies, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine.

The Backdated Band with Jay Goeppner is well-known for music from The Beatles as well as other bands from the 1960s and 1970s. Goeppner is one of the premiere John Lennon singers in the world, according to a news release. He has performed in 20 countries.

Concertgoers will be seated on the main floor in front of the stage. Food and beverages will be available from servers. There also is a rooftop deck, and there will be a raffle with the chance to win prizes.

“It is so great to finally be able to host an in-person event. We look forward to seeing friends, old and new, at this concert and hope to earn some much-needed funds for the animals rescued by Save-A-Pet,” development manager Stacy Ellington said.

Tickets are available on the Save-A-Pet website at saveapetil.org. Click on the link in the page header. Tickets for the concert are $20. All proceeds go to support the dogs and cats at Save-A-Pet.