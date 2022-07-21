New Grayslake business invites patrons to make their own candles

GRAYSLAKE – When the pandemic disrupted her life as an event planner, Patty Brown found more than just comfort in candles.

She found a space to rent in downtown Grayslake, renovated it and created her own business, Romney Brown Candle Company.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Candace H. Johnson-for Shaw Media The Romney Brown Candle Company in downtown Grayslake. (7/16/22) (Candace H.Johnson)

In some ways, she’s doing what she’s always done as an event planner. She’s finding ways to light up the room.

Named in honor of her grandfather Henry, the year-old business invites small groups to create their own candles during unique, personalized, one-hour experiences. To those age 21 and older, Romney Brown offers a casual setting for visitors to drink wine or bring their own adult drinks.

It’s “perfect for small parties, Mom’s night out or a quick friend get-together,” Brown promotes on the business website at www.romneybrown.com.

It’s something she never imagined she’d be doing. The idea grew out of a trip she and her 14-year-old daughter, Sofi, took to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. The two stopped by a similar business.

“This is something you can do,” her daughter told her.

Brown resisted, saying she had never owned a business before.

“Mom, if you set a goal, you always accomplish it,” Sofi responded.

At the time, Brown had been furloughed from her job as an international event planner. The single mom had started weeding gardens and mowing grass in Grayslake to earn some money, thinking she’d return to her job after the summer. Her boss eventually told her and her coworkers to find other jobs.

“I never thought I would go up to Lake Geneva in the middle of January and come home and say, ‘Let’s start a business,’'’ she said.

But that’s exactly how Romney Brown began.

She and a friend built out the space at 170 Center St., Suite 1, in downtown Grayslake, gathering materials from the village. They created a countertop out of 100-year-old doors and added vintage windows.

“I brought a lot of Grayslake into the space,” Brown said.

At the same time, she taught herself how to make candles. She had always been a fan of name-brand candles, she said, but learned to create candles “safe for everyone” out of soy wax using fragrance oils free of toxins.

Her grandfather’s story inspired her. He came from Germany to the United States in 1926 at the age of 17 and taught himself to knit as an apprentice in a knitting mill. He eventually opened his own knitting mill and named it Romney after a breed of sheep he admired for its quality wool.

To carry on the family history, Brown sells handmade knit and crochet products, along with the candles, both online and at the candle company store. It’s become a family-run business, with her daughter, son and parents all working at the store. Sofi creates bracelets to sell at the store.

Patrons are encouraged to make their candles and then explore downtown Grayslake and maybe grab a bite to eat at a nearby restaurant in the roughly two hours or so it takes for their candles to be ready for pickup.

Jessica Kern and her 20-year-old daughter Seja of Hainseville discovered the shop while walking in downtown Grayslake one day.

“It sounded like a fun activity,” Kern said.

The two recently made candles and booked an appointment for Kern’s son and his girlfriend to make candles the next day.

With help from workers, patrons pick five scents from among 89 available scents to create their candles.

“They made it really easy and they were really accommodating,” Jessica Kern said.

Along with family gatherings and outings for coworkers such as teachers, Brown has hosted birthday, bridal and wedding parties, as well as divorce parties.

“One night I had a divorce party on one side of the bar and a wedding party at the other side of the bar,” said Brown, who continues to freelance as an event planner.

She’s also hosted several fundraisers for various causes, including one for 18-year-old Hailey Droessler of Grayslake, who has become an employee of the candle company.

A recent Grayslake Central High School graduate, Droessler created Project Hope her freshman year as part of Future Business Leaders of America to raise money and gather donations for those in need. Brown donated $5 toward every candle sold and personally matched that amount to help raise nearly $1,200 for Project Hope.

Droessler worked with Avon Township to get self-care items, such as body lotions and nursing pads, to new mothers to help with postpartum depression. After the fundraiser, Droessler reached out to Brown to ask if she could work at the store.

“I love this place,” said Droessler, who plans to study recreational therapy at the University of Iowa this fall. “I think it’s just perfect for Grayslake, exactly what we needed.”