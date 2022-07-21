Lovell Federal Health Care Center to sponsor in-person job fair July 22-23

NORTH CHICAGO – Lovell Federal Health Care Center will hold an in-person job fair July 22-23 for positions at the hospital, including nurses and health techs.

The job fair will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 22, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 23, in Bourke Hall, Building 4, at the Lovell FHCC’s main hospital, 3001 Green Bay Road, North Chicago. Enter using the Lewis Street gate off Buckley Road/Route 137. Parking will be available in Parking Lot T. Follow event signs to venue.

The job fair is open to everyone. Former service members may be able to receive veterans preference. For more information on what it means to be Veteran Preference Eligible, go to Benefits.gov or usajobs.gov/. Eligible candidates may have the opportunity to interview at the job fair. Recruitment incentives are available for some positions.

Surgical masks are mandatory. No outside food or beverages are allowed. Job seekers should bring resumes and contact information for three references and should be prepared to be interviewed at the job fair. Social distancing will be enforced in Bourke Hall.

For more information, call Cecilia Sherrod at 224-702-3581 or email Cecilia.sherrod@va.gov.