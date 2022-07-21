Johnson applauds $400,000 for local school maintenance

WAUKEGAN – With support from state Sen. Adriane Johnson, the Illinois State Board of Education awarded eight local school districts with a combined $400,000 for infrastructure improvements.

“School facility quality is an important factor in teacher retention and student learning,” said Johnson, D-Buffalo Grove, who represents the 30th District. “When individuals are comfortable in their classroom, they are more successful. This state investment will directly contribute to an improved learning environment.”

Local school districts that received $50,000 each were Community High School District 128, Gurnee District 56, Hawthorn District 73, Kildeer Countryside District 96, Lincolnshire-Prairieview District 103, Mundelein District 75, Rondout District 72 and Waukegan District 60.

Funds will be used for projects to update heating and cooling infrastructure, improvements to ventilation, increased accessibility throughout buildings and more.

A total of $30 million in School Maintenance Grants was distributed to districts across the state. To be eligible for the grants, applicants were required to match the state funds and commit to completing proposed projects within two years. A full list of grantees and awards can be viewed on the ISBE website.