Bubbly kitten seeks playful family for forever home

GRAYSLAKE – Iceman says, “Sparkling with happy energy, we kittens are always ready to run around and play. We were raised in a foster home where we were very much loved.

“Coming from a large feline family, we love being around each other. We have fun and play so well together. When we get tired, we usually all get ready for a nap at the same time. This is perfect since this way we can all pile up. So much to do and so little time, so a family would be perfect, especially one that would consider adopting us together or with a feline friend. You’ll get double the love, double the fun and the second adoption fee is 50% off.”

Iceman is at the PetSmart in Kildeer (corner of Route 12 and Quentin Road).

Iceman is about 4 months old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit saveapetil.org/adopt.