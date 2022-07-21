Antioch police chief renews call for #9PMRoutine

ANTIOCH – After more cases of auto burglaries, the Village of Antioch again is encouraging residents to help combat crime by making sure doors to cars and homes are locked at night.

Police warn the latest instances of these burglaries involves offender(s) entering a home through an unlocked door.

Antioch Police Chief Geoff Guttschow said the crimes are becoming more concerning.

“This is an example of perpetrators of these crimes becoming more brazen,” Guttschow said in a news release. “It also underscores the importance of residents making sure doors of homes and cars are locked at night.”

Almost exclusively, victims of these “crimes of opportunity” had left doors to their homes or cars unlocked, allowing for easy access by criminals.

“If there is a good thing to come of this, it is that every time we remind residents to make sure they lock up at night, we seem to see a decrease in the number of victims,” Guttschow said.

The Antioch Police Department is renewing its push of the #9PMRoutine hashtag on social media. The #9PMRoutine has been adopted on social media by law enforcement agencies across North America. The initiative offers a daily reminder for residents to:

• Remove valuables from your car (keys, wallets, cash, garage door openers, firearms, tablets, etc.).

• Make sure vehicle and home doors and windows are shut and locked (car doors, garage doors, etc.).

• Turn on exterior lights.

• “See something, say something.” Residents who witness suspicious activity are encouraged to call the Antioch Police Department dispatch at 847-270-9111, or in the case of an emergency dial 911.

Anyone with information related to these crimes, including security camera video, or anyone who may have been the victim of an unreported crime, should call the Antioch Police dispatch center at 847-270-9111 or email crime@antioch.il.gov.