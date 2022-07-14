Young dog seeks safe, happy home of her own

GRAYSLAKE – Naomi says, “I am loving it here at Save-A-Pet. Their staff is amazing and has helped me realize that I was safe.

“Now I am all about getting loved, doing some running around with toys and having fun with some of the other doggies here. I have a nice bed, I get tucked in with treats and they promised me that soon I will find my own family. Do you think this could be you?”

Naomi is about a year old. She is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit saveapetil.org/adopt.