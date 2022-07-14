Weber, Lake Villa Township to host blood drive

LAKE VILLA – State Rep. Tom Weber, R-Fox Lake, in partnership with Lake Villa Township, is encouraging the community to come out and provide much needed donations July 19.

Weber is asking members of the community to step up and help address the summer blood shortage.

“Donating blood is a small but vital act of service we can all do. Together, we can make a difference,” he said in a news release.

Blood donation is crucial and the need for donations rises in the summer when donations drop off.

“If you would like to do something to help the community but cannot give blood, you are more than welcome to swing by with donations to the Lake Villa Food Pantry,” Weber said.

The drive will take place from noon to 4 p.m. July 19 at the Lake Villa Township Building, 37850 N. Route 59 in Ingleside.

While walk-ins are welcome, donors are encouraged to make an appointment. Blood donors can make an appointment by visiting either versiti.org or RepWeber.com.

If you have any questions about the drive, you can call Weber’s office at 847-629-5439.