Hawthorn Mall to host supply drive, back-to-school bash

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn Mall, a shopping center in Vernon Hills, will host a “Back-to-School Bash” and a school supply drive to collect school supplies for children in need.

The Back-to-School Bash requires registration and a fee of $3 a child (parents attending with children do not need to register). All proceeds will be donated to Hawthorn School District 73.

The Back-to-School Bash will take place from noon to 2 p.m. July 23 in Center Park on the mall’s lower level.

To register to attend the Back-to-School bash, visit https://bit.ly/3OdO8XZ. For more information, visit https://www.shophawthornmall.com/events.

Leading up to the Back-to-School Bash at Hawthorn Mall, shoppers are asked to help the shopping center collect school supplies to benefit children in need in District 73.

Donations can be dropped off on the lower level outside of the MyPerks Lounge between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. July 18-22. Those who donate five or more school supplies from the requested supply list will receive a mystery gift card worth $5 to $100 (while supplies last, one per person). Supplies donated must be new and unopened. To learn which school supplies are most needed, visit http://ow.ly/MXzP30sn0Px.

During the Back-to-School Bash, families are invited to meet the Eagle mascot from District 73 and enjoy a mascot cookie decorating station, face painting, a balloon artist and a School of Rock concert presented by students from the Libertyville School of Rock, which provides all-age guitar, drum, bass, keyboard and singing lessons.