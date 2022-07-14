July 14, 2022
Carmel Catholic H.S. places 2nd in Bears contest

Tournament included 16 high school; Carmel received $1,500 for football program

2022 Chicago Bears The Chicago Bears along with Nike host an 11 on 11 Tournament at Fenton High School, Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Bensonville, Illinois. (Jacob Funk)

The Chicago Bears on June 29 and 30 hosted their third annual Nike 11-on-11 competition, which featured 16 local high school teams in a tournament and skills challenge for individual players at Fenton High School.

Carmel Catholic placed second in the competition and was awarded $1,500 by the Bears to fund the high school’s football program.

The skills challenges included a QB Throwing and Accuracy Challenge and multiple lineman challenges.

The Bears also held a panel discussion featuring staff members who speak to the group about careers in the sports industry.