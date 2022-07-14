Carmel Catholic H.S. places 2nd in Bears contest

The Chicago Bears on June 29 and 30 hosted their third annual Nike 11-on-11 competition, which featured 16 local high school teams in a tournament and skills challenge for individual players at Fenton High School.

Carmel Catholic placed second in the competition and was awarded $1,500 by the Bears to fund the high school’s football program.

The skills challenges included a QB Throwing and Accuracy Challenge and multiple lineman challenges.

The Bears also held a panel discussion featuring staff members who speak to the group about careers in the sports industry.