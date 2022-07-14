Bicyclist struck, killed near Libertyville

LIBERTYVILLE – A 64-year-old Green Oaks woman was killed July 10 when the bicycle she was riding was struck by an SUV outside Libertyville, police said.

About 11:30 a.m. July 10, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Saint Marys Road and Terre Drive near Libertyville for a crash with injuries involving a vehicle and a bicyclist, according to a news release.

Deputies found the bicyclist, a 64-year-old woman from Green Oaks, with significant injuries.

Preliminary investigation shows a 2005 Toyota 4Runner, driven by an 81-year-old Libertyville man, was traveling south on Saint Marys Road, approaching Terre Drive. The bicyclist crossed Saint Marys Road from the west side of Terre Drive and drove directly in the path of the southbound Toyota. The driver of the Toyota was unable to stop in time and struck the bicyclist.

The bicyclist was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries and subsequently died. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.