One killed in two-vehicle crash in Gurnee

GURNEE -- A Tennesse man died from injuries he suffered when the car he was driving was struck from behind July 9 in Gurnee, authorities said.

At 5:39 a.m. July 9, Gurnee Police responded to the intersection of Stearns School Road and Dilleys Road for a vehicle crash with injuries. Gurnee officers found a 2017 Cadillac XTS and a 2013 Mazda CX5 with extensive damage, according to a news release from the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

The initial investigation indicates the occupants of the Mazda -- the driver, a 66-year-old man of Crossville, Tennessee, and front-seat passenger, a 64-year-old female of Crossville, Tennessee -- were traveling east on Stearns School Road. The Mazda was struck from behind by the Cadillac, driven by a 36-year-old man of North Chicago.

The driver of the Mazda was taken to Advocate Condell Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as 66-year-old Robert Wiedmann of Crossville, Tennessee. On July 11, an autopsy was completed at the Lake County Coroner’s Office that indicated Wiedmann died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by Gurnee Police.