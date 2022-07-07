Woodlands Academy launches summer camp option for girls

LAKE FOREST – Before entering grades five and six this fall, a group of girls from Lake and Cook counties participated in a new summer day camp experience at Woodlands Academy of the Sacred Heart.

The all girls college prep high school in Lake Forest hosted its inaugural GrowGirl camp offering a one-of-a-kind interdisciplinary approach to exploration, growth and fun.

The ”Investigating Mysteries” session inspired students to combine their interest in storytelling and mysteries with building curiosity about the ways subjects such as math and chemistry are used in forensics.

Woodlands Academy English teacher Jennifer Allison Brostrom teamed up with chemistry and math teacher Valerie Rickert to create a curriculum combining fiction and forensics designed for fifth through seventh graders.

“We are really excited about it as a unique offering that brings together humanities and science,” Brostrom said in a news release. “The synergy between creative and critical thinking in this program supports deep student engagement while building their confidence as writers and researchers. It’s great fun for them to explore the realm of imagination in fiction and then learn to implement some of the lab techniques used by investigators in a very experiential way within the lab.”

Brostrom, whose “Gilda Joyce” mystery series is published by Penguin Books for Young Readers under her pen name Jennifer Allison, introduced students to the structure of a mystery and sources of inspiration for creative writers.

“The investigator in your mystery does not have to be a professional detective or FBI agent,” Brostrom told the students as they worked to develop biographies for their main characters. “But every investigator in a mystery must have a drive to find the truth. And in each scene, you must ask yourself, as a writer, ‘What does my main character need to learn? What skills will he or she use to find this information?’”

GrowGirl participants then headed to Woodlands’ chemistry lab. There they learned about the role of first responders in gathering evidence, the proper techniques for documenting a crime scene and methods for determining whether a crime has been committed. They performed fingerprint analysis and qualitative chemical analysis to assess an unknown substance collected at a crime scene.

Brostrom believes that combining creative work with scientific investigation supports the “whole child” at an age when they are still discovering their diverse interests.

The inaugural GrowGirl summer camp also featured mystery-themed games and activities planned by Woodlands Academy juniors Karishma Bhatara and Ally Jenner. Both students are actively involved in the school’s arts and STEM programs. Among the campers’ favorite activities was an elaborate scavenger hunt. Participants would find pieces of forensic evidence (plastic bones) accompanied by cryptic notes that eventually led to a staged crime scene.

Woodlands Academy’s mystery writing/crime solving camp culminated with a “publishing party” for the young authors, who created cover art for their final mysteries. Each shared a portion of their stories with the whole group.

“The thing I like about the story I wrote is that it is kind of scary, but also really intriguing,” camper Catherine Marciano said.

The group also visited the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago, where students explored a range of exhibits focused on the intersection of the arts and sciences.

Planning already is underway for growing GrowGirl next year. Possibilities include offering area girls as many as four different one-week experiences during their summer 2023 vacation.