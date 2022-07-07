Sheriff’s Offices offers tips to avoid being a vehicle theft victim

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office reminds community members to lock their cars when leaving them unattended.

An increased number of vehicle thefts and burglaries to vehicles throughout the county has occurred over the past several weeks, according to a news release. While sheriff’s deputies, detectives and sheriff’s K-9s have been successful in arresting several of these thieves, additional incidents have been reported.

Car burglars tend to target unlocked cars parked in driveways during the overnight hours. Car burglars generally will go driveway to driveway, checking door handles to see if they can enter an unlocked car. Once inside, they will steal anything of value. They also may use the garage door opener to try to enter the garage or residence.

Car thieves generally target vehicles left unoccupied while running in a driveway, a parking lot or on the street, or the vehicle was parked but a spare key or spare key fob was left inside the vehicle. Thieves rarely “hotwire” vehicles.

When a vehicle is left running or keys/key fobs are left inside the vehicle, a thief can steal it in seconds. Oftentimes if the stolen vehicle is located by law enforcement, the thief flees from law enforcement in the stolen car.

Basic tips can help reduce the chance of becoming a victim:

• Don’t leave cars running while unoccupied – even with the doors locked.

• Don’t leave spare keys or key fobs in the vehicle.

• Always keep your vehicle locked.

• Remove valuables from your vehicle.

• Keep residential exterior lighting on during the overnight hours.

• Consider residential video surveillance.

• Always call 911 if you see suspicious activity.