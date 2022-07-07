Hofbrau Stein Hoist Events planned at Timothy O’Toole’s Pub

GURNEE – Timothy O’Toole’s Pub will host Hofbrau’s Stein Hoist competitive events this month.

The four Chicago-area locations will offer a chance to participate in the regional beer-lifting competition that may ultimately land the winner in New York City and Munich, Germany.

The Bavarian sport of “Masskrugstemmen” translates loosely to the lifting of a liter mug of beer. The “Masskrug” is a 1-liter stein that is to be held with one arm completely stretched out and parallel to the floor.

The goal is simple: Hold the stein up as long as possible. It’s a balance between the right technique and strength as the full 1-liter “Mass” weighs about 5 pounds.

Each of Timothy O’Toole’s locations will offer a men’s and women’s hoist division (simply sign up the night of the event; you must be 21 or older). Steins, shirts, prizes and swag will be distributed.

Three top performers (men’s and women’s divisions) will be selected to compete in the regional finals.

Timothy O’Toole’s competition dates: O’Toole’s Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m. July 7; O’Toole’s Gurnee, 6 to 8 p.m. July 14; O’Toole’s Lake Villa, 6 to 8 p.m. July 21; O’Toole’s Libertyville, 6 to 8 p.m. July 28.

The regional finals will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 4 at O’Toole’s Chicago.

National contestants will receive a trip to New York to compete in the U.S. Championship in Central Park and will ride on the Hofbrau float in the Steuben Parade. The winner of the U.S. Championship will receive a trip to Munich

For more information, go to hbmasskrug.com.