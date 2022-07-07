Fox Lake commander graduates from Northwestern’s Center for Public Safety

FOX LAKE – The Fox Lake Police Department announced the recent graduation of Cmdr. Joseph Martin from the School of Police Staff and Command at Northwestern University.

Martin successfully completed the 10-week Staff and Command program hosted by the Lincolnshire Police Department from Jan. 10 to March 25.

The program, which was implemented by the Center for Public Safety in 1983, has graduated more than 25,000 students both nationally and internationally.

Martin was a student in SPSC Class 516, which accommodated 37 students for the 10-week period.

The School of Police Staff and Command provides upper-level college instruction in 27 core blocks of instruction and additional optional blocks during each session. The major topics of study include leadership, human resources, employee relations, organizational behavior, applied statistics, planning and policy development, budgeting and resource allocation.

Each student is academically challenged through written examinations, projects, presentations and quizzes in addition to a staff study paper that are all required parts of the curriculum.

Upon successful completion, students may be awarded six units of undergraduate credit from Northwestern University in Evanston.

The Center for Public Safety was established at Northwestern University in 1936 with the specific goal of expanding university-based education and training for the law enforcement community. Since its inception, the Center has broadened its original objective and now provides courses and programs in the areas of police training, management training and executive development.

The Fox Lake Police Department expects benefits from Martin’s attendance at this program. Many of the program’s graduates go on to achieve leadership positions within their respective agencies.