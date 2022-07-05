July 5 concert at Independence Grove canceled

LIBERTYVILLE -- The Concert in the Plaza scheduled for Tuesday, July 5, at Independence Grove Forest Preserve in Libertyville has been canceled, according to a news release from the Lake County Forest Preserves District.

“Our hearts are with all those impacted by the tragic event that took place in Highland Park, and we recognize the importance of solidarity during this difficult time,” the district wrote in the release

Kaleidoscope Eyes, a Beatles tribute band scheduled to perform July 5, will play on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Learn more at LCFPD.org/concerts.