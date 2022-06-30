Volo Auto Museum’s ‘Ford v Ferrari’ exhibit opens Fourth of July weekend

The Volo Auto Museum will premiere an exhibit featuring four screen-used cars from the film “Ford v Ferrari” this Fourth of July weekend.

The cars includes ones that leading actors shot scenes in or were used in a movie’s promotional products, according to a news release.

The exhibit is included with regular Volo Museum admission. It features a racing pit with hand-painted artistic scenery, a dozen TV screens, still images of the historic 1960′s Le Mans upon which the film was based, and photos taken during the film’s production.

The four featured cars are the baby blue 1966 Ford GT Mark II driven by Christian Bale’s character, a red 1966 Ferrari 330 P3, a green 1966 Ford GT 40 used in Daytona race scenes, and a 1966 Ford Country Squire wagon driven by the Miles family in the film.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information, go to volofun.com, find Volo Museum on social media or call 815-385-3644.