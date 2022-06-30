Sister Hazel scheduled to play at Blarney Island

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Platinum-selling country/rock band Sister Hazel will be at Blarney Island in Antioch on Friday, July 8.

Fans can expect a high-energy show with new Sister Hazel songs as well as popular fan favorites.

Originating from Gainesville, Florida, Sister Hazel is composed of five seasoned musicians. Sister Hazel has been called “one of the Top 100 Most Influential Independent Performers of the last 15 years” by Performing Songwriter Magazine.

Their song “All for You” topped the adult alternative charts during the summer of 1997 and the success propelled their album to platinum status. Since then, the band has become firmly established not only in rock and alternative music, but now in country with four back-to-back Billboard Top Country Albums chart entries.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and tickets start at $25 for ages 21 and older.

For more information, visit ticketweb.com/event/sister-hazel-blarney-island-tickets/12183725.

For information on Sister Hazel, visit sisterhazel.com.