June 30, 2022
Shaw Local
Lake County Retired Teachers Association awards scholarships

By Shaw Local News Network

The Lake County Retired Teachers Association announced it has awarded two college scholarships to area students.

The Mary Abbott Scholarship was awarded to Rebecca Katz, a 2022 graduate of Warren High School. She plans to major in history secondary education at Northern Illinois University with a minor in theater arts. She also will be an active member of the NIU Marching Band, wind symphony and theater productions. She is a member of the NIU Honor College. She will be receiving $2,000.

The second scholarship was awarded to Andrea Salgado, a 2022 graduate of Wauconda High School. She plans to attend Trinity Christian College and major in physical education. Salgado plans on playing women’s soccer. She will be receiving $1,500.