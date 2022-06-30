Illinois Beach Hotel ready for reservations

ZION – Reservations are being accepted at the Illinois Beach Hotel in Zion.

The property, which features 92 hotel rooms and a restaurant, will be open to the public this summer after an almost yearlong hiatus. Room reservations will be available July 1.

Under new management, the property is receiving an interior renovation, including all new lobby and room furnishings. Rooms will feature Serta mattresses, as well as new LCD TVs, coffee makers and hairdryers.

King and two queen bed rooms are available for rent, as well as two-room suites that have a living room with microwaves, refrigerators and a game table.

The hotel began taking reservations for limited hotel rooms June 27. The hotel will have a soft opening July 1. For reservations, visit illinoisbeachhotel.com.

Nolan’s Restaurant at the hotel will be open to the public and will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“We are thrilled about the opportunity to reopen the Illinois Beach Hotel and its new restaurant Nolan’s,” said Jason Smith, general manager. “Our desire is to support and enhance the community by bringing back events such as Sunday and holiday brunches, as well as offering a few new and interesting dining and entertainment concepts. We want folks to know our hospitality extends beyond just our out-of-town guests and that we are grateful to be able to serve the local community as a whole.”

Dinner reservations for July 1 and beyond can be made by calling 224-259-2600. For the first few weeks, Nolan’s will serve a limited menu and reservations will be required. A reservationist will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The Illinois Beach Hotel, as well as Starved Rock Lodge and White Pines Lodge, are properties of ExplorUS (previously Ortega National Parks). ExplorUS is a hospitality management company with more than 50 properties across the U.S. If you are interested in working for the Illinois Beach Hotel or another ExplorUS property, go to goExplorUs.com.