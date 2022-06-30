Affectionate dog looking for family to love

GRAYSLAKE – Leopardo says, “Wow, I’m kind of a celebrity. See, I got my name after a sponsor of the golf event Save-A-Pet is having this summer.

“I’m a sweet and affectionate dog that is basking in all the attention and loving I am getting from the Canine Care staff and some of their special dog walker volunteers. I love spending time with people. Oh, and they often have yummy treats for me, too, though the best treat would be a home, maybe yours?

“Since I tested positive for heartworm, I am looking for a foster-to-adopt home while I continue my treatment, which is coordinated and paid for by Save-A-Pet. Once negative, I will be neutered and my new home will be able to finalize my adoption.”

Leopardo is about 4 years old, up to date on shots (including rabies) and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit saveapetil.org/adopt.